New video provides a private tour of former Cards player Stephen Piscotty’s $1.45 million home

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A new video provides a glimpse into the life of s former Cardinals baseball player. Stephen Piscotty’s $1.45 million home is now on the market. A realtor has provided FOX 2 with this clip showing the interior and exterior of the home.

The Cardinals traded Piscotty to the Oakland Athletics in December 2017 so Piscotty could be closer to his ailing mother while she battled ALS. Gretchen Piscotty passed away in May 2018.

The 3,682 square-foot home sits on more than an acre of land, has 4 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms, is surrounded by trees, and is “tucked away in the heart of Creve Coeur.” The property listing on Zillow has many more pics of the home and a link for private tours for prospective buyers.