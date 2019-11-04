McCluer North Football Athletic Director on leave after discovery of ineligible player

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, MO - The McCluer North High School Football team will be giving up home-field advantage for its upcoming playoff game. A Ferguson-Florissant School District spokesperson said the district recently self-reported a violation after discovering a football player who played in several games was ineligible to play.

The district has placed the school’s athletic director on leave while an investigation continues.

“We are continuing our own internal investigation to find out all the facts and then well share that with MSHAA (Missouri State High School Activities Association) if that information is available to us,” said Kevin Hampton, Ferguson-Florissant School District spokesperson.

He said the district cannot discuss why the player was ineligible or how he was allowed to play on the team but hoped to be able to release more information once an investigation is completed.

McCluer will now play at Parkway West this weekend instead of hosting their upcoming district playoff game.