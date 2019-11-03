Suspects in custody following police pursuit

FLORISSANT, MO – Two suspects are in custody following a police pursuit that started in Venice, IL and ended in Florissant, MO. The chase started around 3:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon in Venice, IL on a report of a Jeep stolen from St. Louis County that went into the City of St. Louis ending in a crash at Lindbergh Blvd. and Trotter Way in Florissant, MO around 4:30 p.m.

Fox 2/News 11 has reached out to the Venice Police Department for additional information, but so far, the department has not responded to our request.