Police identify man shot and killed in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis City police are looking for the person who shot and killed a Metro East father of two in downtown St. Louis. Friends and family members of the victim are coming together to support his two teenage daughters.

Family and friends say they believe the victim was leaving a bar when someone approached him in his vehicle and opened fire.

On Sunday police identified the victim as 38-year-old Mark Schlemmer of Collinsville.

The father of two loved his family and was shot in downtown St. Louis early Friday morning in the 700 block of North 15th Street near Washington. He died early Saturday.

Authorities say two other people a 29-year-old man and 24-year-old woman were also in the vehicle with Schlemmer. Detectives say when Schlemmer came to a stoplight someone opened fire. “They said he was in his car and someone walked up to him and shot him,” said Lindsay Eversmeyer, a family friend.

“Now his two teenage daughters are left with making difficult decisions. His daughter just turned 18 and because she is the next of kin, she is faced with making tough decisions and he is going to be an organ donor and save lives,” said Eversmeyer.

A GoFundMe page was set up to support his two daughters and to help pay for funeral expenses.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers.