× Kolten Wong wins Gold Glove

ST. LOUIS – Kolten Wong breaks through and wins his first-ever Gold Glove. The St. Louis Cardinals second baseman recognized as the National League’s top fielder for his position. The only other Cardinal to win the award at second base was Fernando Vina (2001, 2002). The Cardinal’s former 1st round draft pick in 2011 had the most chances among all second baseman in the National League. Wong was one of six Cardinal players named a finalist for a Gold Glove award.