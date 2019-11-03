St. Louis Cardinals Kolten Wong gets Chicago Cubs Starlin Castro at second base but throws the ball wide to first base for an error in the second inning in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on October 10, 2015. Chicago won the game 6-3. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Kolten Wong wins Gold Glove
ST. LOUIS – Kolten Wong breaks through and wins his first-ever Gold Glove. The St. Louis Cardinals second baseman recognized as the National League’s top fielder for his position. The only other Cardinal to win the award at second base was Fernando Vina (2001, 2002). The Cardinal’s former 1st round draft pick in 2011 had the most chances among all second baseman in the National League. Wong was one of six Cardinal players named a finalist for a Gold Glove award.