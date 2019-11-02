Police investigating double homicide in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Police are investigating a double homicide in North St. Louis County on Saturday afternoon.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Riverview Police Department was called the 200 block of Chambers Road for a shooting. When officers arrived, they discovered the bodies of an adult male and female.

The Riverview Police Department has requested the assistance of the St. Louis County Police Department to investigate the double homicide.

An arrest has been made in the case with a suspect taken into custody.

If you have information related to this crime, you’re urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

To remain anonymous, and potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).