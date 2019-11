Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A gun safety bill gets the green light from the St. Louis Board Of Aldermen. The measure requires gun dealers to inform police any time a potential gun buyer fails a background check.

St. Louis is the first city in the US to pass such a bill. Supporters say that 30 percent of criminals who try to buy a gun and fail the background check are re-arrested within five years.

The bill now goes to Mayor Krewson's desk.