Two nominated to St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners after fallout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. — St. Louis County Executive Sam Page nominates two people to replace members of the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners. This is following last week's $20 million verdict in a discrimination case against the department.

Judge Ray Price is a partner at Armstrong Teasdale and served the longest term of any judge in Missouri Supreme Court history. The other nominee is Michelle Schwerin who is an attorney and a CPA as well as an adjunct professor at Webster University.

The openings came after former chairman Roland Corvington resigned and Laurie Westfall was told she would be replaced.

The county council will have to vote on the nominations.