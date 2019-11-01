Pickpockets caught on camera stealing from a vet at a Fairview Heights restaurant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. - Police in Fairview Heights are asking for the public's help identifying several suspects who they said pick-pocketed a 71-year-old man at a Bob Evans. Police said it happened at the Bob Evans on Ludwig Drive on Saturday, October 26.

Officers said as the victim approached the door after paying his bill, a man walked in front of him. The man sneezed, which stopped the victim from stepping forward and that's when police said another man who was walking behind the victim bumped into the victim and walked out.

The victim believes that's when that person took his wallet from his jacket pocket.

The victim told FOX 2 shortly after his wallet was stolen he started getting text alerts from his bank notifying him of suspicious attempted charges on his credit cards and debit card. According to police, the suspects were able to purchase several gift cards at CVS, amounting to approximately $2,000.

Police released the following description of the suspects:

"The first suspect is described as a black male wearing a button-up shirt and tie. He has a heavier build with glasses. The second suspect is a larger black male wearing a black ball cap with a white emblem on the front. He also has a bright silver or gold earring in his right ear. There was also a third male talking to the first suspect at the door who steps out prior to the theft. Police are unsure if he is involved but describe him as a white male, balding, wearing converse all-star tennis shoes. The two black males are on video making transactions at the CVS. They are both wearing the same clothing; however, the first suspect had removed his necktie."

Officers said the theft occurred at 10:30 a.m. with the two males arriving at CVS in Swansea at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about the crime is asked to contact the Fairview Heights Police Department at 618-489-2100, or you can leave an anonymous tip on their website www.fhpd.org.