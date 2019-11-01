Last signs of Rams football team removed from St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - One of the last signs of the Rams football team has been removed. There’s a changing of the guard in St. Louis as well as the linemen, the quarterback, actually the entire team, underway in St. Louis.

St. Louis County crews removed some of the last evidence the Rams played in St. Louis.

Ellen Lampe, the Communications Coordinator for St. Louis County Government said, “It was time for a change it’s a new chapter in St. Louis County history the rams are no longer with us and we want to celebrate the sports team we do have here.”

The Rams Way street sign was taken down, and replaced with the more generic Athletic Drive.

Across the street from the new sign is the former Rams Park which is now Lou Fusz Athletic. It’s not a secret that the Battlehawks will likely soon be practicing here.

Down at the dome, the Battlehawks are being promoted on the big marquee. The Church of God in Christ convention is moving into the dome, once they leave town the work on the playing field begins. The old Rams logo will be removed and replaced with the Battlehawks logo.

The Battlehawks organization has visited more than 50 high school football games this season in the metro area giving away t-shirts and other items.

Andy Silvers a supervisor with the St. Louis County Department of Transportation could become one of the Battlehawks’ fans. He said, “I was a Rams fan. I’m no longer a Rams’ fan. I would consider going to check out the new Battlehawks XFL team.

The team’s general manager said sales of season and single game tickets are going well.