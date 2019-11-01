× 5 small plane crashes in 4 states this week have left at least 7 people dead

Five small planes have crashed across the US this week. The crashes occurred in four states: New Jersey, Georgia, Kentucky and Florida. At least seven people have been killed in the incidents.

Here is what we know about them:

Tuesday

A Cessna 414 airplane crashed into a suburban home in New Jersey on Tuesday, killing the pilot and sparking a house fire, authorities said. The crash happened at 11 a.m. in Colonia in Middlesex County. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.

Wednesday

Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into an apartment building off Interstate 85 in an Atlanta suburb Wednesday, officials said. The aircraft, a Piper PA-28, crashed about 10:30 a.m. ET after taking off from the nearby DeKalb-Peachtree Airport, Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said.

Thursday

A Piper Saratoga PA-32R single-engine aircraft flying in to Barkley Regional Airport in Paducah, Kentucky, Thursday evening crashed about four miles north of the airport, according to Barkley Regional Airport manager Dennis Rouleau. The pilot was killed, McCracken County Sheriff Matt Carter told CNN affiliate WPSD. The plane crashed in field behind, but not onto, railroad tracks.

Two separate plane crashes in Florida Thursday left at least three dead.

Two people were killed when a small single engine plane crashed near the outdoor Marketstreet at Heathbrook mall around midday Thursday, the Ocala Police Department announced on Twitter.

A single engine plane crashed in Clay County Thursday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol Jacksonville office said. It is believed the plane struck power lines and crashed, leaving one person onboard dead, according to highway patrol. The plane is located in a densely wooded area.