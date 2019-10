Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A three-story vacant house is destroyed after an early morning fire in the 5300 block of Cabanne Thursday morning.

St. Louis Fire Department responded just after 3:00 a.m. and had the fire under control just after 4:35 a.m.

Authorities say two occupants were treated and taken to the hospital for nonlife-threatening burn injuries but didn't say why they were inside the vacant home at the time of the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.