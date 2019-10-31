UPS contractor accused of stealing $3,400 in packages over 10 months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EARTY CITY, Mo. – A St. Ann man working on a UPS cleanup crew in Earth City is accused of stealing packages for the past 10 months and trading them for cash.

The packages typically contained cellphones and video games but the last package contained a gun, police said.

According to court documents, 32-year-old Narvel Whitfield worked as part of a contracted cleanup crew at the facility. Surveillance cameras caught him stealing a package Wednesday that contained a .22 caliber revolver.

Whitfield confessed to taking the gun and putting it into a co-worker’s car outside. He later admitted to stealing packages containing cellphones and video games from January 2019 through October 2019 and getting cash for the stolen goods at a recycling kiosk at the Galleria Mall.

Whitfield had stolen more than $3,400 worth of cellphones and video games from UPS, according to the court document.

Prosecutors charged Whitfield with felony stealing of a firearm and felony stealing of items worth more than $750.