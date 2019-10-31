St. Charles County Police Department hosts its first community Halloween ‘trunk-or-treat’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - With some spooky weather in the forecast trick-or-treating may be a game of working smarter not harder this year.

The St. Charles County Police Department is holding its first-ever trunk or treat. From 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. there will be 35 decorated vehicles giving away candy. Once the candy bags are filled there are games to play and prizes to win sponsored by Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Bahama Buck’s and Krispy Kreme.

Kids can also bring blankets and watch “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” and “Hotel Transylvania” inside of the police department. Doughboy’s Woodfire Pizza and Wingnut Food truck will be on-site serving up hot dinner for purchase.

The St. Charles County pet adoption center is also going to be there with candy and furry friends that are up for adoption.

Due to the weather Roxanna, Edwardsville and Carbondale have moved to trick-or-treat to Friday night.