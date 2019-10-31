× Missing Gasconade County man found dead

ROSEBUD, Mo. – The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office canceled an endangered person advisory after a 77-year-old missing man was found dead Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said Bernard F. Mahacek left home in the 3700 block of Thenhaus Road around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 27, and never returned.

He had recently shown signs of depression after receiving a medical diagnosis, according to investigators.

The sheriff’s office did not reveal where Mahacek’s body was located nor did deputies discuss the circumstances surrounding his death.

Anyone who saw Mahacek since Sunday evening is asked to call their nearest law enforcement agency or the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office at 573-437-7770.