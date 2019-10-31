Halloween storm system brings heavy snow, brutal cold, and strong winds to the Midwest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO, Ill. - An early snowfall across the Midwest has many areas feeling more like Christmas than Halloween in parts of the country.

On Tuesday, this strong storm system brought over 7 inches of snow to Denver International Airport, stranding about 800 people. Some areas around Denver received up to a foot of snow just days before Halloween.

The storm then moved across the Great Plains and is now affecting the Midwest, including part of the bi-state region, bringing not only heavy snow but also brutal cold and strong winds.

Records were already smashed in Chicago on Wednesday where 1.2 inches of snow was recorded at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. This broke the old record of 0.7 inches set 96 years ago in 1923. Some parts of Chicago saw up to 3 inches of snow.

Much of northern Illinois is looking like a winter wonderland as the storm continued to dump heavy snow through much of the day on Thursday. Up to 6 inches are expected in the northcentral part of the state.

In addition to Illinois, parts of Iowa got up to 5 inches of snow causing slick and dangerous conditions on the roads.

Even parts of the St. Louis region saw the first snowflakes of the season from this storm system, especially the northern counties in the viewing area. In St. Louis, the first flakes of the season were reported at 2 a.m. at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, which ties the record snowfall for today, but that record is only a trace.