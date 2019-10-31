Dogtown car dealer hopes to put an end to recent crimes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Khaldon Saffaf has owned his own car dealership since 1996. Nu-Way Auto Sales & Service is located on Manchester in the Clayton-Tamm neighborhood.

“I’m very happy to be in this neighborhood,” he said. “It’s a very nice, quiet neighborhood. I love it over here.”

That’s one reason Saffaf reported a recent theft to police. He hopes to put an end to recent crimes.

Someone stole a surveillance camera attached to the dealership’s office on Wednesday night. A few weeks ago, someone cut wires to two of his surveillance cameras. A suspect was caught on camera breaking a window from a car on the lot and popping the hood two months ago. Surveillance showed the individual trying to rip out some parts from under the hood.

It’s not clear if the individuals seen in the car break-in and the most recent surveillance images captured during the theft of a surveillance camera are the same person. Saffaf just hopes anyone recognizing the person captured in those images will call St. Louis police before more crimes are committed.

“I think maybe the public could help us to find who he is and that would be really nice to help small business stay in business,” he said.