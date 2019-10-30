× Washington Nationals defeat Houston Astros to clinch first World Series

The Washington Nationals have clinched their first World Series title after defeating the host Houston Astros 6-2 in Game 7 on Wednesday night at Minute Maid Park.

This is the first time in World Series history that the road team has won every game.

Anthony Rendon and Howie Kendrick homered to power the Nationals, who had finished the regular season as a wild-card team.

Starter Max Scherzer kept the Nationals in the game, throwing five innings and giving up two runs. Patrick Corbin, a starter turned reliever for this game, pitched three scoreless innings to earn the win.

Daniel Hudson pitched a perfect ninth to earn the save.

Astros reliever Will Harris, who gave up Kendrick’s go-ahead home run in the seventh inning, took the loss.

The Nats broke it open with a run in the eighth and two runs in the ninth.

By Steve Almasy, CNN