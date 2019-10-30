Snowfall provides an early taste of winter for Kirksville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – Autumn still has a way to go but not for folks who live in Kirksville, Missouri.

The snow began falling there just before sundown Wednesday, south of town in the rural areas. Farmers’ fields began to turn white. Falling leaves competed with falling flakes; the snow was winning.

“This is not common, cold weather is common but not snow,” said Becki Minear, a Kirksville resident.

More than 5,000 students attend Truman State University and more than a third of them are from St. Louis.

“As a St. Louisan, I’m used to the weather, so it’s not too different but it definitely gets colder here and I think it’s a lot more windy here as far as the winter,” said student Syrus Duffy.

“We’re all thrown for a loop a little bit. I think a lot of people are happy. I’m not one of those people; I love the summers a lot.”

Over at the football stadium, the lights made it appear as though a blizzard was pummeling the campus. One dedicated runner, Nolan Bright, was not deterred by the weather.

“The majority of people are hoping this will stick and get a little slick so they will cancel classes or get a delayed start,” Bright said.

The snow was turning roofs white but the streets downtown appeared to be too warm to turn icy. The snow was sticking to the grass.

“I feel this is a little early even for us,” said student Amber Vannoy.

One woman said she thinks this early snow is an omen that it means a rough hard winter ahead.