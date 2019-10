ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County police are searching for a 41-year-old man missing since Friday, October 11.

Adrion Jessie was last seen on Campus Drive in St. Charles County, police said. He is described as African American, about 5-feet-9 and 195 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He may be driving a tan Jeep Cherokee with Missouri license plate YG2-U6G

Anyone with information should call police at 911 or Det. Knobbe at 636-949-7900, ext. 4465.