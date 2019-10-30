× O’Fallon, Illinois man charged with sexual assault of a minor

O’FALLON, Ill. – The St. Clair County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a 36-year-old O’Fallon man on criminal sexual assault charges involving a minor.

According to Detective Sgt. Craig Koch, a spokesman for the O’Fallon Police Department, officers arrested Eric Richardson earlier this week.

Richardson was charged with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault of a family member under the age of 18, three counts of aggravated criminal sexual of a family member under the age of 18, one count of indecent solicitation of a child, and one count of grooming.

He was jailed on $250,000 bail and remains in custody at St. Clair County Jail, Koch said.