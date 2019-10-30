New renderings show expansion for the Major League Soccer stadium

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Big news in the development of the Major League Soccer stadium that will be built in downtown St. Louis.

According to our partners at the Post- Dispatch the 22,500-seat stadium will be north of Market Street, while the practice field and other facilities will be on the south end between 21st and 22nd street.

The stadium will cost roughly $250 million and if that isn`t attractive enough the stadium will all be privately owned. St. Louis' new MLS ownership group plans to retain private ownership of the stadium, taking responsibility for its upkeep and maintenance. Currently, there are negotiations on the acquisition of the land.

The ownership group wants to break ground by spring in order to be ready for the first game in March 2022.