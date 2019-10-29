Pontoon Beach residents want changes at intersection after pedestrian struck and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. – Some residents in Pontoon Beach, Illinois are calling for a change at an intersection after a man was struck and killed on his way to work Tuesday morning.

The accident happened near Route 111 and Gateway Commerce Drive. Those who live and work in the area say the intersection is dangerous, citing numerous other accidents.

“I saw the body on the ground. God bless him and his family,” said Eric Coley.

“It's real dangerous out here. People got to be careful, these cars speeding early in the morning and not taking the precautions. Drivers see people getting off the bus and sometimes they speed up.”

Those who live in the area have reportedly reached out to authorities to try and make the intersection safer like adding a crosswalk, traffic signs, and more lights.

“People always try and speed here. They don’t look for people or workers. There are no lights out here for drivers to see us,” said resident Terrell Johnson.

Residents hope authorities make a move soon before there is another fatal accident.

Fox 2 reached out to city leaders but have yet to hear back.

Police say the accident is still under investigation. The name of the victim has not been released.