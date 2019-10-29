NGA host outreach event for minority, women-owned businesses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The NGA construction team is set to host a special outreach event for small, minority-owned and women-owned businesses interested in working on the Next NGA West construction project.

The goal is to attract a diverse and inclusive workforce on this multi-year project. The Next NGA West project will include a 712,000-square-foot office building, parking structures, visitor control center and other site features.

The event will be held Tuesday, October 29 from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at COVO St. Louis.

Developers need more than a thousand workers to build the facility.