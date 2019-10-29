× Metro and Lyft partner for $1 rides to help make connections

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Metro is partnering with Lyft in a new pilot program to offer $1 rides for public transportation passengers to help make their connections. Eligible commuters must live in the preselected neighborhoods to be eligible for the first and last mile program.

To take advantage of the program, Metro riders should call 314-231-2345 or text 314-207-9786 to determine if they are eligible for the program and to receive the special code.

For full details of the program, visit metrostlouis.org/lyft.