Kids have spooktacular time at Trunk-or-Treat ahead of soggy, cold weather

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - The forecast is causing some communities to rethink their Halloween plans, but Trick-or-Treat fun was on Tuesday evening in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

A Trunk-or-Treat event was hosted by the Creve Coeur Neighborhood Watch Association and the Police Department. Police cars were decorated for the occasion, providing a safe spot for little ones to roam around, practicing their jokes and collecting treats.

Pre-Halloween events like this are always popular, but especially so this year with departing rain and cold, windy conditions in the forecast for the big night. Police say that if you are bundling up your little ghost or goblin, make sure you are still being safe.

"Certainly always having some warm weather clothing under their costumes," said Creve Coeur Crime Prevention Officer James Grandstaff. "We always want kids to have reflective gear or have some glow sticks on. Really make yourself visible because there are going to be a lot of cars in the streets as kids do trick-or-treat."

