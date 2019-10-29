East St. Louis fires economic development director

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – Fox 2 News has learned the city of East St. Louis fired its economic development director following her conviction on forgery.

Our You Paid For It team has been asking questions about how June Hamilton-Dean, a former city councilwoman, was hired in the first place, considering pending public safety layoffs there.

On Tuesday, City Manager Brooke Smith said Hamilton-Dean’s termination paperwork was processed after the conviction was handed down.

Smith said the city will not fill the vacant position until it gets past a financial crisis forcing it to lay off firefighters.