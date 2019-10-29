Bundle up for Halloween! Temperatures dropping this week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A strong cold front has pushed through the region. Temperatures have tumbled into the upper 30s and low-40s this morning. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with some patchy drizzle and only a slight temperature bump this afternoon back into the mid-40s.

A new weather system will bring periods of rain starting late this evening and continuing through Wednesday into Wednesday night. Temperatures will remain nearly steady in the lower 40s until late Wednesday night.

Even colder air will filter in by Thursday morning, mixing some wet flakes in with the rain showers. Temperatures fall into the low-30s by late afternoon.