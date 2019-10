Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST . LOUIS - The YWCA of Metro St. Louis will receive a big boost Monday to help fight homelessness and support survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson will announce at 10:00 a.m. that the center will receive a $1. 3 million grant from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

The money will be used to rapidly re-house women and children who are homeless due to domestic and sexual violence or stalking.