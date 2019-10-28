× Tarasenko to undergo shoulder surgery, will miss several months

ST. LOUIS – The Stanley Cup champions will have to defend their crown without one of their leading scorers.

St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko will undergo shoulder surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss the next several months, the team confirmed.

Tarasenko suffered a left shoulder injury during the first period of the Blues’ 5-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on October 24. He’s been placed on long-term injured reserve.

Blues General Manager Doug Armstrong said Tarasenko will be evaluated in five months.