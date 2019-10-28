Missouri Hyperloop final report to be released today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Monday, Missouri house speaker Elijah Haahr and members of Missouri's Special Blue Ribbon Panel will release their final report on plans for the possibility of connecting Kansas City and St. Louis with an ultra-high-speed Hyperloop system.

Imagine being able to travel from St. Louis to Kansas City in 30 minutes, compared to the typical four-hour drive. The Hyperloop would use vacuum tubes and magnetic levitation to move freight and riders nearly 700 miles an hour inside pods along the Kansas City-Columbia-St. Louis route.

The report that the panel came up with should shed more light on how the hyperloop project will come together. It will present specific steps in establishing Missouri as the global epicenter for research and development of the core hyperloop technology.

St. Louis is one of the three stops the panel is making. Monday’s report will first be presented in Kansas City followed by Columbia and then in St. Louis at 3:15 p.m. The public is welcome at all three stops.