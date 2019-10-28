× Grand jury indicts 19-year-old accused rapist on new charges

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 19-year-old accused of raping several St. Louis County girls is facing new charges.

Last week, a St. Louis County grand jury indicted Dominic Yocco for two counts of first-degree statutory rape, six counts of statutory sodomy, and two counts of third-degree child molestation.

County prosecutors said the victim was 14-years-old at the time of the incidents, which took place in 2017.

Yocco was already in jail on several other charges for similar sex crimes against teenagers. He turned himself over to authorities in mid-September 2019.

In those cases, the incidents were said to have taken place between November 17, 2016 and July 3, 2018.

A 16-year-old told police Yocco had sex with her without her consent on two separate occasions. She said Yocco held her down and slapped her, and had a firearm nearby.

A 13-year-old and 15-year-old said Yocco had sex with them while they were unconscious.

In another incident, a 14-year-old disclosed that Yocco had sex with her while she was unconscious. She also said that Yocco struck and pinched her.

And two 15-year-olds told authorities Yocco had sex with them without their consent.