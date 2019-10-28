9-year-old boy still recovering, after he’s victim of hit and run getting off school bus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A 9-year-old boy is still recovering after being hit by a vehicle while getting off his school bus last Thursday. Rose Jackson said her son Dylan has multiple breaks in his ankle and is forced to use crutches or a wheelchair until it heals.

The hit-and-run crash happened around 5:00 pm on October 24th on Goodfellow a few blocks north of I-70. Investigators are still searching for the driver of the black Pontiac. The fourth-grader is a student at Kipp Victory Academy, a charter school.

Police said the bus driver had used the proper signals to warn cars to lawfully stop.

The boy's mother said they are having a hard time fitting pants over Dylan's bulky cast and are accepting donations for wide-legged or larger pants to fit over the cast. Jackson said people are welcome to contact her at 314-387-8135.