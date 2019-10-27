Missouri Council On American Islamic Relations responds to ISIS leader’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some St. Louis Muslim organizations are reacting to the death of the Isis leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi who was killed in the U.S. raid.

Local Missouri leaders say his death is potentially a significant step in degrading Isis.

President Donald Trump announced Sunday that the number one terrorist in the world was brought to justice. Many Muslim leaders are saying the world is now a safer place.

The Council on American Islamic Relations says the death marks the latest defeat of the once-powerful group, “The leader of Isis, a terrorist organization, the passing away is a celebration for any community, especially the Muslim community. Isis is often connected to Muslims and Islam which it should not be. It does not represent Islam or the faith of the Muslims, we welcome the defeat of Isis,” said Mojda Sidiqi.

President Trump said the Isis leader was cornered into a tunnel.

According to the President, the Isis leader killed himself and his 3 children after using a suicide vest he was wearing. The President said several Baghdadi personnel were killed, and no American soldiers were killed, “This is a time we can celebrate. People can now think this a time for peace, is a time for us as Muslims to now relax. The Isis leader represented killing innocent people under Islam which is a false representation of what peace represents,” said Sidiqi.

The President and local Muslim leaders praised service members and said the fight against terror continues.