Pulse – The inaugural STL Startup Week

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The inaugural STL Startup Week gets underway in the Gateway City, November 1, 2019, and runs through the 9th. The event is designed to celebrate the success of small business owners, startups and entrepreneurs and is being held at Innovation Hall in Cortex, located at 4240 Duncan Avenue, St. Louis, MO 63110. Find out what resources are available.

Also on The Pulse, legendary singer Denise Thimes is raising awareness about pancreatic cancer. Find out how you can help.

Guests: