Belleville apartment fire caused by unattended candle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, IL - An early morning Belleville, IL, fire leaves a family displaced and their apartment uninhabitable. The fire broke out at around 6:00AM on Freedom Drive. Officials say the family cannot live here, but they are relieved because their four-year-old child was rescued.

Officials say the start of this fire was an unattended candle. There was smoke in the apartment complex and neighbors say they were woken up and told to evacuate. When fire crews went inside, they heard a baby crying. They found a child sitting on the couch and got it out safely.

Officials say this is a good time to send out warnings to people about fire safety.

Belleville Assistant Fire Chief JP Penet says, “The lesson learned from this fire is don’t leave candles unattended. Always extinguish them before leaving the room, when leaving the house, and especially when you’re going to sleep.

Aside from not leaving candles unattended, you're advised to make sure you change the batteries in your smoke detectors when the time changes and to make sure your space heaters have space around them when you use them to warm your homes.