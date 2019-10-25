Work on Poplar Street Bridge to close lanes of WB 55/64 until late November

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Illinois drivers headed into downtown St. Louis may want to avoid The Poplar Street Bridge for the next month so crews can install traffic control devices.

Starting at 7:00 a.m. Saturday, the Illinois Department of Transportation will close two westbound lanes of I-55- 64 approaching the bridge. The Main Street entrance ramp from East St. Louis to westbound I55/64 will also be closed.

Those closures will begin just west of the 3rd street exit and are expected to last roughly one month. According to IDOT, these closures are necessary " to perform critical repairs to the badly deteriorated joints and wearing surfaces of the bridges in this area."

IDOT explains that extensive delays are expected during weekday morning rush hours and ask drivers to find alternate routes including the I-70 Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge.