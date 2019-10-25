Wet and cool weather expected this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Clouds and some spotty drizzle will be around early this morning with temperatures n the 40s. I expect to see some thin spots develop in the cloud deck this afternoon with temperatures easing into the middle 50s. Friday night is cloudy and cool with lows dipping back into the 40s.

Saturday is a washout with periods of rain and temperatures in the low to mid-50s.

Sunday will see improvement with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures will warm into the middle 60s.

Much colder weather is expected for the middle to end of the week, including Halloween!