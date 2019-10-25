Weapon discovered in Hazelwood West student’s backpack

Posted 10:19 am, October 25, 2019, by

HAZELWOOD, Mo. — A weapon was found in a student’s backpack this morning at Hazelwood West High School, according to a representative from the school district. A phone call was placed to parents this morning about the incident. The district is not treating the situation as a threat.

Administrators were notified about the weapon from a member of the community. The person told them that there was a student on school property with a weapon.

This matter is being handed over to the police for investigation. FOX 2 has a reporter working on gathering more details on this story. They will be posted here when further information comes into our newsroom.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.