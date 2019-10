× Three people grazed by gunfire in N. Kingshighway shooting

ST. LOUIS – Three people are being treated for graze wounds after shots were fired along North Kingshighway Boulevard Friday evening.

The shooting took place around 9:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of N. Kingshighway, located on the border between the Kingsway East and Kingsway West neighborhoods.

The victims—ages 17, 19, and 21—were conscious and breathing, police said.

Police disclosed no additional information.