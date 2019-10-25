St. Louis to host WISER conference November 1

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's been six years since the first Women in Science, Education, and Research Conference (WISER) was held in St. Louis to showcase women who excel in the fields of science, business, and technology. The event has grown exponentially thanks to the Missouri Cures Education Foundation seeing its need.

“We have three panels of amazing women,” says Dena Ladd, Executive Director of Missouri Cures. They will be “talking about their opportunities, the challenges that women have, where they can network, learn from one another, and hear about the work that each of them is doing.”

They have grown from 200 in the beginning to about 350 women. The panelists consist of young women new to the field and veterans in their industry.

The WISER conference will be held next Friday, November t at Union Station. Registration is at 1 p.m., with the program from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and reception at 4:30 p.m. For information, visit www.missouricures.org. Fox 2’s Kim Hudson will be a part of the conference panel.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the Women in Science, Education, and Research Conference.