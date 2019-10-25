Man urinates next to couple fishing in Washington, shoots woman after he’s asked to leave

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Wash. (KCPQ) – Police are searching for a man accused of shooting a woman as she fished with her husband in Washington state Thursday night.

Auburn Police Commander Steve Stocker said officers responded to reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m.

The couple were fishing along the Green River near 31500 104th Ave. SE when a truck approached, they told police. A man got out of the truck and started urinating next to the couple, prompting the man who was fishing to confront the man who was urinating.

"Do you mind, my wife is right here," he reportedly told the man.

The suspect in the truck allegedly fired several shots at the couple, striking the wife.

Her husband drove to a nearby 7-Eleven and called 911. She was taken to Harborview Medical Center and is listed in stable, but serious condition.

No arrests had been made as of Friday evening.