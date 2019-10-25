Legendary singer Denise Thimes is preparing to mark a major life event

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Legendary singer Denise Thimes is preparing to mark a major event in her personal life - the celebration of the 15th annual Mildred Thimes Foundation Benefit Concert. The event pays tribute to Thimes’s mom who died as a result of pancreatic cancer and raises funds for pancreatic cancer research.

Thimes, a St. Louis native says she can’t think of a better way to honor her mother and help others. The annual benefit concert is being held at the Sheldon Concert Hall in St. Louis, Thursday, October 1, 2019. Tickets can be purchased through MetroTix.