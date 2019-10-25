× Jurors award $19 million to St. Louis County police sergeant in discrimination case

CLAYTON, Mo. – A St. Louis County police sergeant won a $19 million verdict Friday in a discrimination case against the department.

According to our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, a jury agreed with Sgt. Keith Wildhaber that the department discriminated against him because he was gay.

The weeklong trial included testimony about Wildhaber being passed over 23 times for a promotion and transferred to another precinct, as well as accounts from employees in the department.

A Post-Dispatch reporter tweeted the jury foreman said, “We wanted to send a message. If you discriminate, you’re going to pay a big price. Bullying doesn’t work. Retaliation doesn’t work.”