Illinois ramps up MetroLink security and safety with LED lighting upgrade

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. - In an effort to increase security, new brighter and energy-efficient lights are being installed at MetroLink stations across St. Clair County.

As part of St. Clair County Transit District’s partnership with Ameren Illinois, the energy company has upgraded the lights at every MetroLink station in Illinois. The $571,415 project adds LED lighting at the 11 MetroLink station, replacing the current halogen lights.

FOX 2's Blair Ledet was at the 5th & Missouri Station in East St. Louis and spoke with officials the significance of these upgrades.