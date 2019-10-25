Family fears daughters boyfriend set house on fire in East St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Fire crews were called to a vacant house fire in East St. Louis around 6:10 a.m. Friday morning.

The fire happened on 2018 Marke Street in East St. Louis.

East St. Louis Fire Chief says the fire started in the back of a vacant house and spread to another home. We are told a man and a woman live in the home with their daughter, along with their daughter’s five small children. The family says they went to the store to buy milk and came home to the house on fire.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over where the home was engulfed in flames. The fire was brought under control just before 6:40 a.m., with firefighters remaining on the scene putting out hot spots.

Family members say their daughter’s boyfriend told them he would set the home on fire after an argument. They say he left his phone on the porch. @FOX2now @KPLR11 pic.twitter.com/CKdR6ZodvV — Blair Ledet (@BeingBlairLedet) October 25, 2019