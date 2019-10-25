Bel-Ridge woman accused of flooding police department, injuring officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEL-RIDGE, Mo. – A 21-year-old Bel-Ridge woman is accused of going on a rampage that left a police officer wounded, a police car damaged, and a police department flooded.

Tijaiona Walker faces felony charges of assault of a police officer and resisting arrest.

She repeatedly tried to kick out the police car windows after her arrest last week. Although she failed to kick out the window, Walker succeeded in ripping up the inside, and that was only the beginning, police said.

She stomped and broke an inmate phone, damaged a holding cell, spit on officers, and gave one officer a bloody mouth after hitting him in the face with a speaker, police said.

Walker’s mother called 911 to report her daughter was out of control at her home and would not leave, police said.

Officers could not get Walker to leave, either, Chief Mark Harris said.

Police twice used a Taser on her to get her out of the home, he said.

Once in a jail cell, she allegedly flooded nearly the entire police station.

“What the prisoner did is she took one of the blankets that are used by prisoners and she stuffed it in the toilet and began constantly flushing the toilet, which flooded the station,” Chief Harris said.

Walker’s bond was reduced Friday from $30,000 to $10,000 pending a mental health evaluation, with a court order that she stay 1,000 feet away from her victims.

She’s been transferred to the St. Louis County Jail and the staff there has been warned about her behavior, Harris said.