Wentzville UAW members approve new GM contract

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – The members of the local auto workers union approved a new agreement with General Motors as part of a nationwide vote to end a five-week strike.

Exactly 3,300 members of United Auto Workers 2250 cast ballots on Thursday; 20 ballots were voided.

The local UAW were in favor of the agreement by a final tally of 2,115 to 1,185 votes.