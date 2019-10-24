Weather Kid of the Week: Taylor Wilson

Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - Taylor Wilson is a sixth-grader at Triad Middle School in the Triad School District. According to her mother, Taylor watches the weather every day plus her hobby is making videos. Taylor Wilson is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.

