Two men in custody for kidnapping a Carlyle, IL woman

CARLYLE, IL – Two men are in custody after kidnapping a Carlyle, IL, woman Thursday morning.

Around 9:45am, Carlyle Police and Clinton County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an apartment in the 700 block of 8th Street, for a report of a kidnapping and where a firearm was involved. One of the suspects reportedly assaulted a neighbor with a knife prior to police being notified.

Upon arrival, officers were able to secure the victim and move her to a safe location.

The two male suspects initially refused to exit the apartment building and a perimeter was set up around the building. The Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System Region 8 tactical team responded as well as officers from the Albers and Breese Police Departments.

One of the suspects eventually surrendered himself and was taken into custody without incident. The second suspect continued to refuse to cooperate.

ILEAS team members entered the apartment and took the second suspect into custody without further incident. No injuries occurred.

The investigation is on-going and criminal charges are expected to be filed.